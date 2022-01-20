XP Inc. announces more than 200 vacancies

Hiring is in the customer experience and service areas (photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay) Focusing on improving the consumer journey and acting as the protagonist of the country’s financial education culture, XP Inc. starts 2022 by investing heavily in the evolution of the customer experience and expanding its hiring team in the customer experience and service area. Throughout the year, more than 200 vacancies will be offered, for entry positions through the internship program to executive positions. The vacancies also include the need for different skills, ranging from customer relationship to knowledge of data science and project management. Through the #XPdeQualquerLugar program, it is possible to apply and work 100% remotely. The company’s objective is to add flexibility and quality of life to its employees. Registration starts on January 19th, through this link.

For Guilherme Kolberg, Head of CX and Customer Service at XP Inc, thinking about the customer’s experience is always strategic. “Recognizing the customer as the company’s main value and mapping the entire service process to our purpose. Our view is that CX is all the interactions that the customer has with the brand, their experience, doubts, in all our relationship channels”, he evaluates. XP’s 2022 agenda is clear: offering products and services to take care of people’s entire financial ecosystem. And that goes through the delivery process for a better end-consumer experience.

Diversity



The offer of vacancies in CX follows the public commitment of XP Inc. involving diversity, which, since 2020, has had the ESG board. Among the company's 6,000 employees, 21% are black and 12.5% ​​hold leadership positions (in 2020 they were 17% in total and 8% in leadership positions). The number of women increased from 26% to 36% in the last 12 months, and today 26% are leaders, against 12% in January. In addition to the groups composed of blacks and women to create an opening in the company, there is a group for PwD and LGBTQIA+.