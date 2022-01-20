XP Inc. announces more than 200 vacancies

Focusing on improving the consumer journey and acting as the protagonist of the country’s financial education culture, XP Inc. starts 2022 by investing heavily in the evolution of the customer experience and expanding its hiring team in the customer experience and service area.
Throughout the year, more than 200 vacancies will be offered, for entry positions through the internship program to executive positions.
The vacancies also include the need for different skills, ranging from customer relationship to knowledge of data science and project management. Through the #XPdeQualquerLugar program, it is possible to apply and work 100% remotely.
The company’s objective is to add flexibility and quality of life to its employees. Registration starts on January 19th, through this link.
XP’s 2022 agenda is clear: offering products and services to take care of people’s entire financial ecosystem. And that goes through the delivery process for a better end-consumer experience.
The offer of vacancies in CX follows the public commitment of XP Inc. involving diversity, which, since 2020, has had the ESG board. Among the company’s 6,000 employees, 21% are black and 12.5% hold leadership positions (in 2020 they were 17% in total and 8% in leadership positions).
The number of women increased from 26% to 36% in the last 12 months, and today 26% are leaders, against 12% in January. In addition to the groups composed of blacks and women to create an opening in the company, there is a group for PwD and LGBTQIA+.
In 2021, XP Inc. was recognized as one of the best customer service companies in the world. During the Customer Centricity World Series – an award focused on customer experience –, the company, which had already won the Americas stage, was among the three best companies on the planet in two categories: Customer Experience Team and Customer Insights and Feedback Você, which highlight both the quality of the team and the project put into practice by professionals within the organization.
More than 300 companies from 38 different countries competed for the awards and XP was the only Brazilian company to be among the top three in both categories.