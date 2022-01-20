Yanna Lavigne gives birth and Bruno Gissoni’s mother is thrilled

amelia, daughter of Yanna Lavigne and Bruno Gissoni arrived in the world. In this Tuesday (18), Ana Sang, the actor’s mother, posted a record of the actress with the little one in her arms and announced the news.

“OUR AM IS ARRIVED. My fifth granddaughter!!! BEAUTIFUL!!!

Welcome my little Pituquinha!!! We are full of love for you!!!”, he wrote.

In conversation with Quem, the grandmother talked about the baby’s birth. “I’m super excited because I couldn’t go, I’m with Madalena”, explained Ana, saying that she is with the couple’s firstborn.

“She was born in Perinatal da Barra. At first everything went well, I can’t tell, I just saw a photo. But we are very happy and very excited about her arrival.“, he added.

“He was born by cesarean, he was already 41 weeks old, but he was born all right. Bruno accompanied, participated in the birth and the family is very happy, very emotional. We are living this crazy moment of a pandemic, which we can’t be gathering. Wow, I’m super excited. All happy family. Welcome, Pitucca!“, he celebrated.

Yanna Lavigne reveals

On Monday night (17), in a conversation with Instagram followers, the artist said that the family left the house they have in rural Minas to have their daughter in the city.

“A reason to have it in the city: we love our nature in the countryside, but unfortunately in this rainy season in Minas, the roads in the rural area collapsed. Nobody enters, nobody leaves. You’re welcome?”, explained.

Yanna Lavigne declares herself to Bruno Gissoni

Recently, the famous appeared in love by declaring to her beloved on Instagram: “Pregnant women cry for no reason. You caught me crying several times, looking sweet and – wanting to hold back the laughter – ask, once again, what happened. I can only say that I am thrilled to catch myself photographing with my eyes, moments that I know will never come back. That’s all… Then I cry, the tears flow in spouts, without any control…”.

“We think there’s no reason, but it’s this beautiful family that we’re forming, it fills me with pride in who we are together, became… And it can and should transform the world, in what we believe in. You are life my love @brunogissoni happy 35 laps in the sun!!”, he added.

