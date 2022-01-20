‘You interrupt people a lot’ · TV News

Maria got angry with Natália Deodato at dawn this Thursday (20) at BBB 22. While the model complained about Vinicius Fernandes’ performance in the first test worth immunity in the reality show, the rapper said that the confinement colleague does not respect the moment speech of other confined: “You interrupt people a lot”.

The mood happened during a conversation between the member of the group Pipoca with the singer and Tiago Abravanel. Sitting outside the house, Silvio Santos’ grandson tried to give his opinion on the resistance activity, but was interrupted several times by Natália.

“Let me talk, wait a minute, Naty”, asked the artist. Noticing the discomfort of the confinement colleague, Maria also alerted the opponent: “Let me just say one thing, quickly: you interrupt people a lot. Let Tiago talk, then you come back. I’m trying to help you”, shot the singer. “Sorry,” asked Natalia.

During the conversation with the other participants, the model suggested that Vinicius had not tried hard enough to win the first test, giving immunity to the anonymous team.

“You come here, you don’t have to be excited to just go to the pool, talk to others, to be doing a show. You have to be excited for the race, to win, to be able to stay here in the house. It’s an anguish , I’m not angry, it’s just an anguish”, complained the nail designer.

“If I were to speak [com ele], I was going to arrive scratching. I’ll wait a little longer,” added Natalia.

Check out the videos below:

