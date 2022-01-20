YouTube Premium now offers annual subscription option in Brazil; see price

YouTube Premium now offers an annual payment option in Brazil. The novelty guarantees a promotional value in the subscription plan of the Google video platform, and also includes the paid version of YouTube Music.
With the paid version of YouTube, users can watch ad-free videos, download content to watch offline and consume it on their cell phone with the screen off.
Touted as the largest fake news portal in the world, YouTube inserts special functions for users who subscribe to its premium version – an example of this is the “smart download” feature on Android.
The platform is undoubtedly one of Google’s most successful. However, the attempt to compete with streaming services for movies and series like Netflix has not worked. The so-called YouTube Originals ended up being closed.
As TecMundo report points out, from now on it is possible to subscribe to YouTube Premium making a single payment, valid for 12 months and with an included discount. Renewal is not automatic, that is, the user will have to repay the payment at the end of the period. With annual payment, the service costs R$ 188.90.
By way of comparison, the conventional monthly fee is BRL 20.90, which results in BRL 250.80 in a 12-month period. The promotional offer ends on January 23, 2022, but there are no details on what the new modality price will be after that date.
Those who are not yet a subscriber can register through this link. Users who are already subscribers to the platform will need to cancel the current plan and only then choose the annual payment. YouTube also has Family and Student discount options.