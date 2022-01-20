YouTube Premium now offers annual subscription option in Brazil; see price

YouTube Premium now offers an annual payment option in Brazil. The novelty guarantees a promotional value in the subscription plan of the Google video platform, and also includes the paid version of YouTube Music.

With the paid version of YouTube, users can watch ad-free videos, download content to watch offline and consume it on their cell phone with the screen off.

Touted as the largest fake news portal in the world, YouTube inserts special functions for users who subscribe to its premium version – an example of this is the “smart download” feature on Android.

The platform is undoubtedly one of Google’s most successful. However, the attempt to compete with streaming services for movies and series like Netflix has not worked. The so-called YouTube Originals ended up being closed.