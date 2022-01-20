Zambelli tells Lewandowski that he will not vaccinate his son: ‘They will have to go over it’

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) confronted Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, and said that she will not subject her 11-year-old son to vaccination against Covid-19.

In a statement on Twitter, this Wednesday 19, the Bolsonaro parliamentarian said that “they will have to go over” her so that the child is immunized. “My son, my rules,” wrote the congresswoman.

Zambelli reacts to letters from Lewandowski issued hours earlier to the State and Federal District Public Prosecutors’ Offices with the recommendation that they “take the necessary measures” regarding the vaccination of minors.

The magistrate cited the Constitution and the Statute of Children and Adolescents to base the measures. Article 14 of the ECA says that “the vaccination of children is mandatory in the cases recommended by the health authorities”.

Lewandowski also asked the states and the Federal District to express their views on the pronouncement of the Attorney General’s Office that alleged incorrect application of vaccines to minors had been identified.

The AGU says that 57,147 children were vaccinated irregularly, through the application of immunization agents other than those authorized and through the inclusion of an age group below the allowed age group.