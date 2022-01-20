Zayla Gets Proof That He Can Destroy Tonico’s Life in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’





In the next chapters of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will continue with her redemption and finally get her revenge against Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The Princess of Little Africa will realize that she has been with proof the whole time that the crook killed Nino (Raffaele Caseccio).

It all starts after D. Pedro II opens investigations to get answers about all the atrocities carried out by the villain. The siege will close after some former allies of the politician appear to testify against him.

After hearing rumors that the Emperor would be willing to put Tonico in jail, Zayla will decide to take revenge. She will remember that Rosa asked her for help washing a piece of clothing for the crook shortly after Nino’s death.

“This vest of Miss Tonico’s got a stain. It’s paint, I don’t know. I’ve tried everything, but it won’t come off. Do you know anything that can take it off?” Rosa asked. If I can, I’ll send for you. But I will charge dearly,” Zayla has said in the past.

With a thirst for revenge, the girl in redemption will look for the piece and find it. She will quickly take the test to Celestina (Bel Kutner) and Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). “I really need to ask you a question, Baroness: the day your husband was found dead in the newsroom,” she said.

After the answer, Zayla will show you the garment. “That’s what I thought! Do you know what that is? A vest by Tonico. Smeared with the front page of his newspaper. March 28, 1866 edition”, she will say, leaving Celestina in shock.

“Perhaps there was a fight between the two. And this page was engraved on his vest”, the empress will finish assembling the puzzle.