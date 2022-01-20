Zenit does not arrive at the value, but Inter confirms attempts and has a meeting scheduled to negotiate Yuri Alberto

Inter confirms that it has received two clubs interested in Yuri Alberto in recent days.

Even so, the information that comes from Beira-Rio is that none of these clubs put values ​​on the letterhead and, therefore, there is no way to say whether a deal will go ahead or not.

According to what I received, one of the clubs that is on the chart is indeed Zenit, from Russia. However, the Russians are going back and forth, but they don’t reach the amount requested by Inter. In short, they consult, hear that the club wants 20 million euros and almost always come back with the same proposal of a maximum of 12 million euros.

At Inter, the management’s position is that this negotiation could end up advancing next week. That’s because talks are being scheduled with representatives of these clubs next week to address the matter.

Even so, at least in the speech, the managers guarantee that Yuri will only leave if someone pays the 20 million euros and makes Yuri the best-selling player in the club’s history.

For the time being, what is left are the two interested clubs, who sought Yuri Alberto’s agent, saying they want to take the player. From there, the contact was with the management, who asked for something more concrete to negotiate.

That is, there are situations in progress. However, you can’t say that Yuri will be sold, let alone that he’s already sold. It’s a negotiation start.