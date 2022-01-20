Zenit increases offer for Yuri Alberto and can reach value stipulated by Inter | International

Zenit did not give up on hiring Yuri Alberto. The Russians made a new attempt to remove him from Beira-Rio. The offer presented can reach up to 20 million euros (R$ 124.18 million at the current price) for 90% of the rights of the Inter striker and seduce the board.
The value fulfills the request from Rio Grande do Sul, which holds 75% of the rights for shirt 11. Santos, the club that revealed it, has 5%, and the remaining 20% are divided between Yuri and his representatives. Colorado denies that such a search took place.
Some ends, in case Inter gives in, need to be defined. One of them would be when to deliver the striker, if now in this window of the beginning of the year or in the middle.
Yuri Alberto is again sought after by the Russians — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter
Zenit’s interest in shirt 11 is not unheard of. Also in December, the club contacted Colorado. At the time, however, the search was considered only a survey.
The Russian club is not the only one following in Yuri’s footsteps. The 20-year-old has already entered the radar of clubs such as Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal and Anderlecht. The direction aimed to keep him in Beira-Rio and contain the harassment. Previous onslaughts were rebuffed.
At Inter since 2020, the 20-year-old has played 84 matches, with 30 goals. The bond with Colorado runs until mid-2025.