10 great games for less than R$100 on the platform

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

A new game promotion was launched this Wednesday (19) on the PS Store. The “Unmissable Offers” will be available until the February 2 nd it’s the MeuPlayStation wasted no time in splitting 10 great games for less than BRL 100 on the platform.

The selection is made up of names like Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, Lost in Random and many others. This could be a good opportunity to expand your PS4 and PS5 library with new adventures. Check the list below:

  • Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (PS4) — From R$291.50 to R$81.62
  • Need For Speed ​​Heat (PS4) — From R$238.99 to R$47.79
  • Dead by Daylight (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — From R$149.90 to R$37.47
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 and PS5) — From R$199.50 to R$59.85
  • Judgment (PS4) — From BRL 149.50 to BRL 89.70
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (PS4) — From R$199.50 to R$99.75
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition (PS4) — From R$229.99 to R$57.49
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) — From BRL 199.50 to BRL 99.75
  • Lost in Random (PS4 and PS5) — From BRL 149.50 to BRL 74.75

Games available on the PS Store.

Complete Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man is 60% off on the PS Store

To finish this list with a flourish, Sony also announced that the full edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 is 60% off on the PS Store. Check out the details of the offer, which will be available until next Thursday (27)!

