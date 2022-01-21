10 professions on the rise – and the cities with the most hiring of positions – in Brazil, according to LinkedIn

With the remote work model becoming a new reality for many since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for professionals linked to the technology area – which was already great – has intensified in recent years.
At the same time, several sectors were affected by the crisis and a large number of professionals are now looking for a job opportunity.
With that in mind, LinkedIn has organized a list of the most promising careers in Brazil, which have been in high demand in the last five years.
The research was carried out on the social network with the database from January 2017 to July 2021 and considers positions that have had consistent growth in the user base, in addition to a significant increase in 2021.
The survey also shows the most common skills of the function, the cities with the most hires for that professional, average time of experience before the person assumes the position, among others.
Among the ten most demanded positions, most of them are related to work with data, cybersecurity and systems.
Here are 10 positions with growing demand in the country, according to LinkedIn:
1. Recruiter specialized in technology
Most common skills: IT Recruitment, Interviews, Resume Screening
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Recruitment, Human Resources
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7.3 years
Main positions held before hiring: Human Resources Analyst, Recruiter, Administrative Assistant
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 20.8% men; 79.2% women
2. Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
What are you doing: Evaluates and optimizes system reliability with probability and statistical tools. Among its attributions are the diagnosis and prognosis of failures and the development of automation solutions to improve the usability of a platform.
Most common skills: DevOps, Amazon Web Services, Docker
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Florianopolis
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 10.5 years
Main positions held before hiring: DevOps Consultant, Software Engineer, Server Engineer
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 95.1% men; 4.9% women
3. Data engineer
Most common skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Hive
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 9.8 years
Main positions held before hiring: Software Engineer, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 86% men; 14% women
4. Cybersecurity Specialist
Most common skills: Cybersecurity, Information Security, Network Security
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Accounting
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Osasco
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 12.2 years
Main positions held before hiring: Cybersecurity Analyst, Information Security Analyst, Information Security Specialist
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 83.5% men; 16.5% women
5. Business Development Representative
Most common skills: Outbound Marketing, Sales Prospecting, Inside Sales
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Financial Services
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Curitiba, Florianopolis
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 5.1 years
Main positions held before hiring: Salesperson, Administrative Assistant, Sales Specialist
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 44.9% men; 55.1% women
6. Traffic manager
Most common skills: Traffic Management, Google Ads, Digital Marketing
Most common sectors: Marketing & Advertising, Information Technology & Services, Facilities Services
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 5.8 years
Main positions held before hiring: Administrative Assistant, Marketing Analyst, Salesperson
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 79.8% men; 20.2% women
7. Machine Learning Engineer (Machine Learning Engineer)
Most common skills: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Science
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Computer Software
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Brasilia
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 4.8 years
Main positions held before hiring: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Engineer
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 85.9% men; 14.1% women
8. User Experience Researcher
Most common skills: Usability testing, User experience (UX), Design thinking
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 8.5 years
Main positions held before hiring: User Experience Designer, Product Design Consultant, Design Strategist
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 28.6% men; 71.4% women
9. Data Scientist (Data Analyst, Data Science Specialist)
Most common skills: Data Science, Machine Learning, Python
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Banking, Financial Services
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Campinas
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7.5 years
Main positions held before hiring: Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Software Engineer
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 77.2% men; 22.8% women
10. Systems development analyst
Most common skills: Scrum, AngularJS, Microsoft SQL Server
Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Utilities
Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia
Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7 years
Main positions held before hiring: Systems Analyst, Software Engineer, Development Analyst
Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 83.7% men; 16.3% women
Survey methodology
The “LinkedIn Economic Graph” survey looked at millions of jobs started by LinkedIn users between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2021 to calculate a growth rate for each position.
To make the list, the positions needed to have a consistent growth in the social network user base, in addition to having registered a significant increase in 2021.
Identical jobs with different experience levels were grouped and ranked together. Internships, volunteer positions, temporary roles and student roles were excluded. Positions where hiring was dominated by a few companies in each country were also excluded, highlights LinkedIn.