10 professions on the rise – and the cities with the most hiring of positions – in Brazil, according to LinkedIn

With the remote work model becoming a new reality for many since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for professionals linked to the technology area – which was already great – has intensified in recent years.

At the same time, several sectors were affected by the crisis and a large number of professionals are now looking for a job opportunity.

With that in mind, LinkedIn has organized a list of the most promising careers in Brazil, which have been in high demand in the last five years.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The research was carried out on the social network with the database from January 2017 to July 2021 and considers positions that have had consistent growth in the user base, in addition to a significant increase in 2021.

The survey also shows the most common skills of the function, the cities with the most hires for that professional, average time of experience before the person assumes the position, among others.

Among the ten most demanded positions, most of them are related to work with data, cybersecurity and systems.

Here are 10 positions with growing demand in the country, according to LinkedIn:

1. Recruiter specialized in technology

Most common skills: IT Recruitment, Interviews, Resume Screening

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Recruitment, Human Resources

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7.3 years

Main positions held before hiring: Human Resources Analyst, Recruiter, Administrative Assistant

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 20.8% men; 79.2% women

2. Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

What are you doing: Evaluates and optimizes system reliability with probability and statistical tools. Among its attributions are the diagnosis and prognosis of failures and the development of automation solutions to improve the usability of a platform.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Most common skills: DevOps, Amazon Web Services, Docker

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Florianopolis

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 10.5 years

Main positions held before hiring: DevOps Consultant, Software Engineer, Server Engineer

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 95.1% men; 4.9% women

3. Data engineer

Most common skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Hive

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 9.8 years

Main positions held before hiring: Software Engineer, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 86% men; 14% women

4. Cybersecurity Specialist

Most common skills: Cybersecurity, Information Security, Network Security

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Accounting

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Osasco

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 12.2 years

Main positions held before hiring: Cybersecurity Analyst, Information Security Analyst, Information Security Specialist

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 83.5% men; 16.5% women

5. Business Development Representative

Most common skills: Outbound Marketing, Sales Prospecting, Inside Sales

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Financial Services

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Curitiba, Florianopolis

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 5.1 years

Main positions held before hiring: Salesperson, Administrative Assistant, Sales Specialist

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 44.9% men; 55.1% women

6. Traffic manager

Most common skills: Traffic Management, Google Ads, Digital Marketing

Most common sectors: Marketing & Advertising, Information Technology & Services, Facilities Services

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 5.8 years

Main positions held before hiring: Administrative Assistant, Marketing Analyst, Salesperson

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 79.8% men; 20.2% women

7. Machine Learning Engineer (Machine Learning Engineer)

Most common skills: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Science

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Computer Software

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Brasilia

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 4.8 years

Main positions held before hiring: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Engineer

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 85.9% men; 14.1% women

8. User Experience Researcher

Most common skills: Usability testing, User experience (UX), Design thinking

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Financial Services, Internet

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 8.5 years

Main positions held before hiring: User Experience Designer, Product Design Consultant, Design Strategist

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 28.6% men; 71.4% women

9. Data Scientist (Data Analyst, Data Science Specialist)

Most common skills: Data Science, Machine Learning, Python

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Banking, Financial Services

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Campinas

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7.5 years

Main positions held before hiring: Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Software Engineer

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 77.2% men; 22.8% women

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

10. Systems development analyst

Most common skills: Scrum, AngularJS, Microsoft SQL Server

Most common sectors: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Utilities

Cities with the most signings: Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia

Average length of experience before taking on the role: 7 years

Main positions held before hiring: Systems Analyst, Software Engineer, Development Analyst

Breakdown by gender of contractors in 2021: 83.7% men; 16.3% women

Survey methodology

The “LinkedIn Economic Graph” survey looked at millions of jobs started by LinkedIn users between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2021 to calculate a growth rate for each position.

To make the list, the positions needed to have a consistent growth in the social network user base, in addition to having registered a significant increase in 2021.

Identical jobs with different experience levels were grouped and ranked together. Internships, volunteer positions, temporary roles and student roles were excluded. Positions where hiring was dominated by a few companies in each country were also excluded, highlights LinkedIn.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related