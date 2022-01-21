19-year-old becomes youngest woman to fly solo around the world | World

A teenager of Belgian and British origins became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world on Thursday and the first person to do so in an ultralight plane after a five-month odyssey across five continents.
19-year-old Zara Rutherford has landed back at Belgium’s Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport after flying 51,000 kilometers over 52 countries since her August 18 departure in the world’s fastest ultralight plane.
His plane was greeted by cheers and applause as it came to a stop on the runway.
“It’s pretty crazy, I haven’t sued yet,” Rutherford told reporters, draped in the British and Belgian flags, with a wide smile.
- Plane returns to US airport after passenger refuses to wear mask on international flight
- The world’s longest-eared dog and tallest teenager are among the 2022 Guinness Records; watch VIDEO
Zara Rutherford lands in Belgium after solo flight around the world on 01/20/2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
“There were incredible moments, but there were also moments when I feared for my life,” he added, choosing New York and an active volcano in Iceland as his favorite flybys.
After North and South America, Rutherford was stranded for a month in Alaska because of the weather and visa delays. A winter storm forced another long layover in Russia’s far east, before traveling to South Asia, the Middle East and returning to Europe.
To meet the criteria for a round-the-world flight, Rutherford touched two points opposite each other on the globe: Jambi, Indonesia, and Tumaco, Colombia.
Zara Rutherford lands in Belgium after solo flight around the world on 01/20/2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
She took the record from Afghanistan-born American Shaesta Wais, who in 2017, at age 30, became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Rutherford also became the first Belgian to circumnavigate the world alone in a single-engine plane. She dreams of being an astronaut and hopes her trip will encourage women in science, technology and aviation.
“Boys learn through toys, street names, history lessons and movies that they can be scientists, astronauts, CEOs or presidents,” she said on her website.
“Girls are often encouraged to be pretty, kind, helpful and sweet. With my flight, I want to show young girls that they can be bold, ambitious and fulfill their dreams.”