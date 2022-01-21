5 amazing teas that will ease your headache

For millennia, teas have been used as natural remedies capable of providing people with well-being. There are a multitude of recipes and options to treat and even cure specific problems related to the body. One of these annoyances that affects millions of people and has certainly disturbed their routine is headache.

Originated by different causes, headaches make the daily routine unfeasible and generate discomfort for the patient. Whether because of stress, poor diet or health conditions, the truth is that pain can be alleviated with teas. In some cases, drinking can even completely eliminate the bad feeling.

Constant headaches need expert evaluation

Before starting to consume teas, always keep an eye on the causes of your headaches. Constant episodes may indicate chronic migraine or other problems. The pain can come from health conditions that need urgent care. Be sure to consult a doctor or specialist.

However, it is common to feel discomfort in the midst of everyday routine. In these specific cases, some teas tend to help a lot and guarantee more quality of life. Check out some recipes that help reduce and heal headaches.

Teas to eliminate headache:

The method for making any of the tea options below is the same. Boil the water and mix the ingredients after turning off the heat. Cover the pan with the lid or with a plate and let it rest for 10 minutes before taking it. Also, remember to strain the liquid to remove the larger residues.

1 – Mint tea

Use one tablespoon of dried or dehydrated mint leaves for every 250 ml of water.

2 – Boldo tea

Place a tablespoon of fresh or dehydrated boldo leaves in 300 ml of water.

3 – Chamomile tea

The recipe calls for a tablespoon of dry chamomile for every cup of filtered water.

4 – Clove tea

Use only 4 cloves for every 250 ml of filtered water.

5 – Lemongrass tea

One tablespoon of dried lemon balm should be added to every cup of water.