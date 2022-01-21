5 fruits that increase the glucose level in the body

Human health requires the consumption of a variety of nutrients to keep it functioning properly. At fruits, for example, are a group of foods that are extremely important for the well-being of the body, as they are usually rich in fiber and nutrients.

Read more: 5 foods to keep away from you when you have the flu

On the other hand, some have a high calorie and sugar content, capable of increasing (a lot) the rate of glucose in the body. According to nutritionists, to be classified as low glycemic index, a food must have a rate below 55.

Most thefts do not exceed this glycemic index, however, when consumed in large quantities, they can negatively impact the body, some more significantly compared to others.

Fruits with high with high glucose rate

Between the five fruits with high glucose levels, the following stand out: banana, khaki, mango, papaya and black plum. Nutritionists reinforce that it is essential to pay more attention to the amount ingested than to the glycemic index of the food. That is, even though they are healthy, foods consumed in excess can be harmful.

“People with diabetes or with any glycemic alteration should not avoid fruits, but insert them into a healthy diet, weighing the amounts and associating with fibers, for example, which reduce the speed at which this glucose will be absorbed”, explains nutritionist Thaiz Brito. .

The professional also points out that other food items, not just fruits, directly impact sugar levels in the body. Foods with empty calories, like industrialized ones, end up being much more harmful, because, in addition to high glucose, they are lacking in nutrients.