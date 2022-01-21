65-year-old skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in US

Skydiver Susan Sweetman, 65, died after her parachute malfunctioned during a jump on Saturday (15) near the Airglades airport in Florida (USA). According to witnesses, Susan’s equipment did not open properly.

As Gregg Flowers, who jumped with Susan, the ropes of her parachute got tangled up together, preventing the equipment from opening properly. Also according to Gergg, the woman didn’t have time to open the reserve parachute, as it was too close to the ground.

The paratrooper says he was above her in the sky and saw her struggling to open the ropes of the equipment. When he realized that his colleague was in danger, he began to pray for her.

In a statement, Skydive Spaceland Clewiston skydiving center mourned Susan’s death. The company pointed out that the woman was an experienced skydiver and that she was performing her second jump that day. The company stressed that the weather conditions did not interfere with the result of the jump.

“At 65 years old, Sue was a very active skydiver who had performed 6,790 parachute jumps,” the company said in a statement.

