70% of developers are not interested in NFTs, reveals GDC survey

Only 1% of projects under development currently intend to use the technology

Held annually in San Francisco, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) brings together professionals from all over the world and is always a good thermometer to discover the paths that the games industry should follow. And, at least depending on who answered the latest edition of your survey, this direction doesn’t seem to lead to NFTs or games with cryptographic aspects.

According to the results released by the organization, 70% of the 2,700+ developers who took part in the survey are not interested in NFTs. Furthermore, 72% showed that they have no interest in working with cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin and Ethereum) as a payment method.

The answers come at a time when big names in the industry like Ubisoft and Square Enix have made public statements in support of the new technologies. Large publishers such as Electronic Arts have even said that the future of the industry lies in them, but have not disclosed plans on how they intend to exploit them.

Interest in NFTs Exists, But It’s Discreet

While the GDC survey shows that many developers reject NFT and cryptocurrencies, it also shows that there is a low-key interest in them. 27% of respondents said they have some interest in exploring new payment methods, while 28% are curious about the use of NFTs.



One of the aspects of the research that draws attention is the fact that only 1% of respondents said they were actively working on a technology-related project. This shows a disconnect between what the market is actually doing and the noise that related news has generated in recent times.

This does not mean that major publishers will stop investing in NFTs and cryptocurrencies, but research shows that most developers are in line with the public. Currently, most of projects by major publishers have faced rejection when new technologies are involved — while Ubisoft was heavily criticized for the items that Ghost Recon Breakpoint brought, GSC World was forced to completely change its plans for the development of STALKER 2.

Source: GameSpot