A baby and three more people freeze to death in Canada near US border | World

Four people, including a baby, froze to death in Canada, near the US border. According to police information on Thursday (20), groups involved in human trafficking may have contributed to the tragedy.

Canadian police found the bodies near a small farming community after US agents arrested a group that came from the neighboring country. During the approach, evidence was found that the victims were trying to follow the same route as the detainees.

The four dead people (a man, a woman, a teenager and a baby) were found this Wednesday (19), about 12 meters from the border with Minnesota,. The first indications are that they would have died from the cold.

“We are very concerned that this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way, and that these individuals … were left alone in the middle of a blizzard,” Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference. in Winnipeg, Manitoba.