A new feature on WhatsApp that has been expected for years by those who chat very fast arrives

Another change is on the way in the Meta app! A new feature on WhatsApp that has been waiting for years for those who chat very quickly arrives.

This is the possibility of pausing and listening to an audio recording before sending, as advanced by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

The messenger has been working on several new tools for voice chat messages and this is another one we’ve been waiting for.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web users have already started testing the feature. That is, they are being the first to use them.

“By releasing the novelty, the user will be able to use the microphone of the notebook or PC to record the audio and will have the freedom to decide whether or not to send the message after listening”, he explained.

For those who talk very fast it will be a hand in the wheel because, being able to pause and listen to an audio before sending, the chances of the message sent not being understood will be smaller.

For now, it is not yet known when the feature will also be available for Android and iOS users. However, this is expected to officially take place in the coming months.

It is worth noting that the company’s platform Meta is also working on the possibility of listening to audio even outside of conversations.

In addition, the tool that allows users to listen to their own audios before sending them is already released on WhatsApp.

