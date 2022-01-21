Accumulated, Mega-Sena will pay R$22 million to the next winner

posted on 01/20/2022 14:35



The Mega-Sena millionaire prize accumulated last Wednesday (1/19) and gave encouragement to those who like to do that little feat. This Saturday (22/1), the draw will award R$22 million to those who match the six scores. Francilina Maria de Sousa, 60 years old, resident of Ceilândia and retired, wasted no time. “I usually play almost every week, but sometimes I forget. I always choose random numbers, with nothing defined”, he details.

Each minimum bet of 6 numbers costs R$4.50. The more numbers the person marks, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the coveted draw. Players can do that little feat until 7pm on the day of the contest, at accredited lottery shops or on the internet (read Learn More). The draw takes place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Last Wednesday (1/19), in the 2445 draw, 63 people matched 5 numbers and earned BRL 38,345.37, while 3,802 bets registered 4 hits and received BRL 907.70.

An attendant at the Serra Pelada lottery, at the Plano Piloto bus station, Marileide Barbosa, 47, explains that not only Mega-Sena is successful, but other game cards. “Here, especially Lotofácil and Quina, which are cheaper. There are also bubbles. The Mega-Sena is an interest mainly when it accumulates”, he highlights.

Paulo Araújo de Barros, 56, a bus collector and resident of the city of Estrutural, says that he usually plays a lot in Lotofácil. “I play almost every day, from Monday to Saturday. I buy, but I don’t even mark the card, I leave the machine, because it’s really a thing of luck, when luck comes, it’s meant to be”, he evaluates.

