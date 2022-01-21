Activision Blizzard hid layoffs of dozens of shareholders

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Failure to inform shareholders about problems in the company is a crime under US federal law;

Harassment cases range from low-level employees, to managers and even the CEO;

Microsoft has already commented that it does not intend to act with a heavy hand within the company.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published yesterday, Monday 17th, Activision concealed layoffs and disciplinary punishments from more than 70 employees. The company has gained a lot of attention in the media today after being sold to Microsoft for US$ 70 billion (R$ 385 billion).

The acquisition still depends on approval from government bodies, such as the US FTC.

Harassment Cases at Activision Blizzard

The WSJ report states that in recent years around 700 complaints have been made through the company’s internal channels.

In 2020, around 30 female employees in Activision’s esports section reportedly sent an email to their directors, reporting cases of unwanted touching, demeaning comments, exclusion from important meetings and unsolicited comments about their appearance.

There are also accusations of more serious crimes, such as those committed by Blizzard’s chief technology officer, Ben Kilgore, who was fired in 2018 after an investigation into several allegations of sexual harassment.

Or the case of Javier Pananemo, a manager at the Sledgehammer Games studio, which is part of the company. Pananemo was accused of raping one woman and sexually harassing another.

The company’s own CEO, Bobby Kotick, was recorded threatening one of his assistants, having left messages in her mailbox threatening to kill her, among several other cases.

what the company says

Despite laying off more than 30 employees, and taking disciplinary action against more than 40, the company is still under fire for trying to hide these cases from the public.

The company’s own shareholders filed a lawsuit against it in August 2021, due to not being informed about the problems the company had been facing.

According to the lawsuit, the company violated federal securities laws by making false statements to investors.

However, according to Activision Blizzard spokeswoman Helaine Klasky, neither the company nor Kotick has attempted to hide information about the layoffs, as the company’s intention is to provide “accurate data and analysis to share.”

Acquisition by Microsoft

The role that Microsoft will play in this whole story is still uncertain. The company is undergoing an investigation to deal with cases of internal abuse.

In the past, Xbox division boss Phil Spencer has commented that he was not interested in embarrassing other companies, noting that Xbox itself has made mistakes in the past.

Satya Nadella, president of Microsoft, in turn, said that Bobby Kotick will remain in the role of CEO of Activision, and that both are committed to a change in the company’s culture.