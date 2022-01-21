Activision may be ditching Call of Duty’s annual release system

Less Call of Duty!

According to a report by Bloomberg, Activision, which was bought by Microsoft earlier this week, may be abandoning the annual release system of the Call of Duty.

According to the website, senior Activision employees are talking and debating about ending Call of Duty’s annual release system, as the franchise has seen a drop in sales. 36% on your sales since 2020, that’s only in the UK. However, the site also ensured that this shouldn’t happen anytime soon, so the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could launch this year. Check out:

NEW: Bloomberg is reporting that there has been high level conversations at Activision executive team about stopping the annual release of Call of Duty. Nothing final yet, but discussion is happening. pic.twitter.com/6wmYG8d0NR — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 20, 2022

