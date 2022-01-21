Activision says no plans to remove games from PlayStation

Microsoft’s billion-dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard has many PlayStation fans worried about the future — and rightfully so. For now, there’s no reason to fuss about titles that already exist on Sony’s consoles, as it appears the publisher has no intention of removing them from the PS4 or PS5.

In an FAQ, the publisher described how the transaction, which will be completed by June 2023, will affect active partnership arrangements. Companies such as Sony, Google and Apple will be impacted in some way by this transaction, but content currently available on any of these aforementioned platforms will not be removed. Here’s what the company said (via VGC):

We will honor all existing commitments after closing. As with Microsoft’s acquisition of Minecraft, we have no intention of removing any content from platforms where the game currently exists.

It was unclear how far Activision will have this flexibility, but it is worth remembering that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox Games Studios, made similar comments before completing the purchase of ZeniMax last year – the company responsible for Bethesda.

Sony speaks out for the first time on the purchase of Activision Blizzard

On Thursday morning (20), Sony spoke for the first time after the announcement of the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft. And no patting on the back: the Japanese giant wants the company to honor current contracts to “keep multiplatform games”. Check out the details!