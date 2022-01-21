Activision wants to revive Guitar Hero and Skylanders franchises

After Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard in one of the biggest deals in entertainment history, the publisher’s current CEO Bobby Kotick said he expects to see the return of major franchises in the house, such as Guitar Hero and Skylanders.

Talking to VentureBeat, Kotick talked about the new possibilities that would be available to the company after the finalization of the agreement – expected to occur until June 2023. The executive mentions that a new Guitar Hero would be possible, even more with the support of Microsoft.

Phil Spencer [chefe da Xbox Games Studios] and I started to discuss things for the future. I’ve wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while now, but I don’t want to add teams to do the manufacturing and supply chain and QA for manufacturing. We really didn’t have the ability to do that. I had a really cool vision of what the next Guitar Hero would be and realized that we don’t have the resources to do that.

As far as the Skylanders franchise is concerned, the executive suggested that he regretted not having given due attention to the property: “one of the great disappointments of my career”.

And Skylanders too. One of the big disappointments of my career is that other people have come and gone with bad alternatives. They threw all these bad alternatives on the market and basically destroyed what was a very interesting opportunity. If you look at Skylanders, with its hardware, manufacturing and supply chain, there are the same kinds of things that we can’t do, but Microsoft can.

Activision does not plan to remove games from PlayStation after Microsoft acquisition

Initially, Sony kept silent about the acquisition of Activision, but it spoke for the first time this morning (20). The Japanese giant wants agreements to “keep cross-platform games” upheld.

Apparently, the publisher does not intend to break these contracts and still wants to release titles for all platforms. In addition, it also committed, in an FAQ, not to remove existing games from PlayStation after the acquisition of Microsoft. Know more!