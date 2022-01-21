Actress Elizângela is hospitalized in serious condition with Covid-19 | Guapimirim



In 2017, Elizângela played the character Aurora in the soap opera A Força do Querer, on TV Globo – TV Globo – Disclosure

Published 01/21/2022 04:54

Guapimirim – Actress Elizângela, 67, is hospitalized in serious condition with coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) at the Covid-19 Treatment Center, in Guapimirim, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. The information was revealed by a patient to O Dia.

The report found out with a close person that Elizângela was never vaccinated against the coronavirus, which may justify the serious condition, given that immunization helps to create antibodies and make contagions become lighter.

A resident of Guapimirim, the actress is one of three patients who were admitted this week to the municipal health network with the disease, after more than two months without any record of hospitalization in the city.

In December 2020, Elizângela caused controversy on social media by comparing the mandatory vaccination with rape. At the time, she posted an image of a syringe with the caption “Forced penetration without consent… It’s rape”, accompanied by the text “My body, my rules”. On instagram, for example, the post appears blurred, stating that it is sensitive content.

The actress chose Guapimirim to live in and is very popular with the population. Very attentive to the fans, you can see her on the streets taking pictures and taking selfies.