Actress Elizangela, who did not want to take a vaccine, is hospitalized in serious condition with sequelae of covid

The actress Elizabeth was rushed to hospital with severe symptoms of covid-19 last Thursday in the city of Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ). According to the city hall, the 67-year-old has serious respiratory sequelae and is at risk of being intubated. Elizangela refused to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Elizangela is at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital and, this Friday (21), she was placed in the Intensive Care Center. According to tests done by doctors, the actress is no longer with the covid-19 virus, but shows serious sequelae of the disease, especially in her lung.

Last week, Elizangela had already gone to the hospital for feeling unwell. She was medicated and returned home. He later returned to the unit in a more serious condition and so the doctors decided that he should be admitted for treatment of his pulmonary symptoms.

“Rebel” against vaccine

According to a spokesperson for the city hall, Elizangela is a “rebel” against vaccination. She has not taken any dose of vaccines against covid and is in the group of 2.8% of Brazilians over 60 years old who have not been immunized against the disease, even after the approval of immunizations against covid-19, which has already killed more than 630 thousand people in Brazil.

The “rebel” joins President Jair Bolsonaro, for whom he declared his vote in 2018, in the small group of unvaccinated people in this age group.

The actress said she used the motto “my body, my rules” to talk about vaccination, making a stupid analogy when saying that “forced penetration without consent… is rape”.

Elizangela participated in more than 30 soap operas in her career. She started in television as a child actress TV Tupi, in the 60s, and later joined Rede Globo.