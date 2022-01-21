Adam Mckay, director of the film, makes fun of the meteor in Minas Gerais

Here comes: “Don’t Look Up – Brazilian Edition”

It is not news that the film Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up, became a success in Netflix. With many criticisms of the media and our modern society, what the director was not expecting is that the film’s release would take place close to a curious event in Brazil: the fall of a meteor in the Triângulo Mineiro region. Upon discovering this, he wasted no time and already joked about it.

The event, which can be seen on the 14th of January flying over the sky, took the social networks with memes and the reactions of the inhabitants of the cities close to the event. From comments remembering the movie Don’t Look Up even videos of the residents.

What caught the eye, however, was the reaction of a specific resident, who found a meteorite, took it to the kitchen and washed it with detergent. Soon after, he announced the artifact for sale on the internet.

The curious scene reached Adam McKay who made a joke about it, saying that he will “having to make another movie”. See below:

lol Brazil, I’ll have to make another movie https://t.co/9WwBKowPZ1 — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 20, 2022

Aside from the meteor piece found, the falling object did not cause any incidents. There were some reports of the ground shaking and the sighting of the celestial body leaving a trail of light in the sky.

While no other meteor passes through Earth’s orbit, what we can expect is an announcement for a new McKay movie. Accordingly with the Netflix profile, she already knows “who would be perfect in the cast” for a BR version of the film.

Don’t Look Up is available in the Netflix catalog. The film has two post-credits scenes.

