Adherence to vaccination campaigns in the SUS fall due to the spread of fake news

fake news

A technical note from the Secretary of State for Health points out that in recent years there has been a decrease in adherence to SUS vaccination campaigns, mainly due to the spread of fake news and misinformation through social networks, as well as the deceptive sense of security caused by the almost disappearance of certain diseases. That’s why some, historically eradicated, have returned.

West protests

There was a time when the West of SC, when its political chiefs thought that the ruler on duty didn’t care about the region, took the threat of separatism out of their hats, with the creation of a new state, Iguaçu. This is not the case these days, with the release, yesterday, of the forceful “Manifesto of the West”, whose subscribers say they no longer “accept the condition of second-rate, abandoned and devalued territory”, and that it is necessary to “catarinize it, incorporating it into the real priorities of government and society”. The biggest scream is about the lack of public investments, a chronic situation that resulted in extreme infrastructure deficiencies.

behind decades

Governor Carlos Moisés’ communication is not silly. When announcing yesterday that the government will remove important works in the South and Midwest Plateaus, he made a point of highlighting that “they are historic achievements, awaited for decades”, as highlighted by the Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Mobility, Thiago Vieira. .

Opposition

Former governor Raimundo Colombo uses social media to consolidate himself as the first, main and for now only strong voice of opposition to governor Carlos Moisés. The most recent attack hit the more than 20% – double inflation – of an increase in IPVA.

Corner kick

Football is losing the preference among people from Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná as a symbol of the country, according to a survey by the Febraban Observatory, released yesterday, carried out in November and with 3,000 interviews. When asked about the best symbol to translate Brazil, 65% said it was nature. Next were the people (27%) and the continental dimension of the territory (24%). Football was mentioned by only 14% of respondents. Perhaps because the sport has been punctuated by clay idols, on and off the field.

Memory

Wednesday, 19, was five years since the death of minister Teori Zavascki, victim of an air disaster. In honor of the Santa Catarina native, the Federal Supreme Court maintains the “Press Space” with his name at its headquarters. He was an ardent defender of the right to information and freedom of the press, an attitude that some “supreme” do not have.

Exclusivity

Weg and the Spanish multinational Neoenergia closed an agreement to supply charging stations for electric vehicles. The motor group from Santa Catarina will be the exclusive supplier of these electric mobility solutions, with stations aimed at residential and commercial customers and companies that want to electrify their fleets. Currently, charging stations are offered in eight states. SC not yet.

disenchantment

As soon as it returns from recess, the National Congress has 36 presidential vetoes pending a vote. One of the main ones, approved at the end of last year and which is making Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) apprehensive, because he is its author, is the one that institutes a debt renegotiation program for thousands of micro and small companies, which had with a certain sanction and that Bolsonaro, surprisingly, vetoed it, alleging “a vice of unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest”, as it would imply a waiver of revenue. The president, curiously, now wants his veto overturned.

own cause

Deported from Australia last Sunday for not being immunized against covid-19, the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, returned to the fore yesterday with the revelation that he owns 80% of a company that seeks alternative treatment to the vaccine.

Block

Anyone who wants to stay away from the garbage of the moment on Brazilian television has a way out: block the program from all their social networks. There are those who help configure the platforms Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Google to stay away from that horror.