‘Affection exhaled’ · TV News

At BBB 22, Rodrigo Mussi retreated in the negative judgment on Naiara Azevedo. This Thursday (20), the commercial manager talked to the countrywoman and idolized the former rival. “Her affection exuded to us”, commented the member of Pipoca.

“Sincerity is something that screams inside of me, and that’s something I’m looking for. I hate gossip, I don’t pass it on. And when people come to talk to me, I seek advice in the best way. I’m very intense, people have the perception that You have it. I thought I was authoritarian, but I get to be silly with the ones I love”, commented the singer while talking to Mussi and Laís Caldas.

However, the doctor soon justified the reason for the negative position: “The impression of the first day was totally different”. “On the first day, I had an impression, but his affection exuded to us. I thought something, I said it, and then I regretted it”, continued Anitta’s new crush, who had accused the famous confined of being “forced”.

“Seeing you being affectionate with people I like made me change my mind. Sorry, okay? And thank you for taking care of us, for the food”, added the boy, who hugged Naiara afterwards.

