After being acquired by Microsoft, Call of Duty may no longer have annual releases

Activision Blizzard officials question the validity of continuing to bet on new chapters at such a high pace

Started in 2003, the Call of Duty series is one of the most successful in the industry, and has achieved record profits thanks to a annual launch strategy since 2005. However, this pace could become a little slower thanks to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, announced last Tuesday (18).

According to a Bloomberg report, several high-level employees within the publisher are thinking about a change in the cadence of releases of the series. In addition to the change of direction, the Underperformance recorded by Call of Duty: Vanguard it is an element that is being considered as evidence that a change is needed.

Another factor that has weighed heavily among the developer teams is the constant problems with Battle Royale Warzone, which suffers from large amounts of cheaters. With that, the developers feel motivated to take a step back to review the series’ fundamentals before starting work on new chapters.

Activision Blizzard’s Framework is Targeted for Call of Duty

To keep the Call of Duty series getting annual releases and ongoing support for Warzone, Activision Blizzard directed all of its in-house studios to work on the FPS. while names like Toys for Bob, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Raven Software and Radical Entertainment worked on successful projects of their own in the past, all ended up being incorporated into the franchise structure.



Asked about the situation of the studios dedicated to the FPS, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he needs to talk to his leadership before setting future plans. However, he has already revealed a desire to revive dormant franchises from Activision’s back catalog – a process that can be done both by his in-house studios and by other members of the Xbox Game Studios.

the situation of Call of Duty — and a possible change of pace — may still take some time to resolve, especially given the fact that Acquisition of Activision Blizzard still pending regulatory approval. If everything goes as expected by the companies involved, Microsoft should only effectively exercise command over the publisher from 2023 onwards.

