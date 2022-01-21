After government readjustment, INSS ceiling becomes R$ 7,087.22 – Economy

The value ceiling rose by 10.16%, but it will only be paid in full to those who have already received some benefit since January 2021 (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The federal government published in the Official Gazette (DOU) a readjustment of the benefits paid by the INSS. As of next month, beneficiaries will be able to count on maximum amounts of R$ 7,087.22 – before it was R$ 6,433.57. The amounts will be paid above the minimum amount of R$ 1,212.00.

The amount ceiling rose by 10.16%, but it will only be paid in full to those who have already received some benefit since January 2021. For the others, the readjustment will be made according to the month of adherence to the INSS. The value was calculated based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The ordinance also provides for a readjustment for taxpayers. For those who earn up to 1,212.00, the rate becomes 7.5%. Workers who receive wages from 1,212.01 to 2,427.35, on the other hand, have a contribution of 9%. For salaries from 2,427.36 to 3,641.03, 12% of the salary must be paid, and to those earning amounts between 3,641.04 to 7,087.22, a contribution of 14%.

Check the adjustment percentage table: