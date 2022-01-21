After great goal, Barcelona signs with R$ 276 million to Palmeiras for Endrick

After scoring a great goal by bicycle in the 5-2 of palm trees over the West, for the quarter-finals of the São Paulo Junior Cup, striker Endrick already has a price set for the Europeans. THE THROW! learned that Barcelona had signaled that it was willing to pay 45 million euros (approximately R$276 million) for the 15-year-old jewel.

A source heard by the report said that Barca’s plan is to bring forward the negotiations as much as possible to secure Endrick and beat rivals’ competition. During Copinha, where he has already scored five goals, the jewel was observed by scouts from several European clubs, such as Manchester City, from England, PSG, from France, and the main Catalan rival, Real Madrid.

Endrick’s goal made the European sports news on Thursday (20). Palmeiras jewelry was the theme of the main sports portals of the Old Continent.

according to L! revealed, the Spaniards signaled that they should make an offer to Verdão as soon as the base jewel signs its first professional contract, in July, when it will be 16 years old.

As revealed, Barça’s idea is to let Endrick play for Palmeiras for at least two seasons, until he becomes of legal age.

With this, the amounts stipulated by the negotiation would be paid in at least two installments. The first, right after the agreement was signed, this year. The other would only be at the time of his departure to Spain.

Endrick has 173 games and 168 goals for the Palmeiras base. Coach Abel Ferreira plans, according to L!, to promote the young striker to the professional ranks this season to complete his integration. Despite being released by FIFA to be entered in the Club World Cup, the regulations of the FPF and CBF only allow the jewel to play in domestic competitions after turning 16.

To the report, the player’s staff says that there was no contact from Barcelona and the plans remain the same: total priority for the signing of the professional contract with Verdão. Palmeiras says they have not received proposals for the striker.

Already under Barça’s sights, the negotiation of the signing of Endrick’s first professional contract should not be as smooth as expected, since the negotiations will decide how much of the percentage of federative rights will be with Verdão and especially the athlete’s father.

