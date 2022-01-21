After his mother’s death, Bolsonaro cancels Guyana’s agenda

The meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro with Irfaan Ali, president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which would take place this Friday (21) was canceled after the death of the chief executive’s mother from Brazil, Olinda Bolsonaro, 94, at dawn.

Bolsonaro announced on social media that he will return to Brazil to say goodbye to his mother. The representative should discuss the oil and natural gas deposits found by Guyana and the trade between the two countries. The neighboring country hopes to resume cooperation with Brazil.

bilateral relations

The chargé d’affaires of the Guyana embassy in Brazil, Jevon Rodrigues, told R7 that the idea was for the two presidents to talk about the bilateral relationship, which, according to him, has not been active in the last three years. The situation was caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic and the change in the administrations of the two countries, according to Rodrigues.

The main subjects on the agenda of the meeting were oil, natural gas, infrastructure and trade. In the field of oil, the official points out that Guyana found deposits in 2015, and since then, has been exploring them, which, according to him, helped the country’s growth. “But Brazil has years of experience in the area. So, there is a lot we can learn from Brazil,” he said.





At the time, the discovery was announced by the multinational ExxonMobil. The country that was then considered one of the poorest in South America began to see the possibility of real growth. In early January, the company announced two more oil discoveries in the country. Days later, Bolsonaro’s visit to Guyana and Suriname was confirmed.