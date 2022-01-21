After meeting between PT and PSB, impasse over dispute in São Paulo persists

posted on 01/20/2022 16:54 / updated on 01/20/2022 18:14



Meeting this Thursday (20/1), in Brasília, PT and PSB leaders deepened the discussions on an alliance between the two parties in the presidential election and in the states, but the impasse persists over which party will contest the government of São Paulo.

The meeting was attended by the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR); the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira; the governor of Pernambuco and vice-president of the PSB, Paulo Câmara; the deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP), secretary general of the party; and the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB).

França left the meeting reaffirming his pre-candidacy for the government of São Paulo, while Gleisi reiterated his defense of former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT)’s bid for the Bandeirantes Palace.

“I am a candidate, of course,” said França. “Each party has every right to have its candidates. Now, for a national election, the parties have to decide which candidate broadens the support base the most”, emphasized the former governor.

The PT president admitted that there are difficulties for a composition in São Paulo, but said she believes in building a consensus around a single name from the progressive field in the dispute for the state government.

Gleisi Rejected the argument by the France group that polls of voting intentions should be the main criterion for defining a candidate in São Paulo. According to recent surveys, Haddad faces high rejection rates in the state, which could pose a risk of defeat if he goes to the second round.

“The criterion will not be just for São Paulo, it has to be criteria that we use for the whole of Brazil, from the definition of candidacies and the formation of the slates. , that we want to be together, with or without federation, we want to be together in the national campaign”, said the PT president.

The leader announced that the PT will hold a round of meetings in the states to define with other left parties the formation of local slates. “We are going to arrange a meeting in São Paulo. The PT understands that Haddad’s candidacy is essential, it is viable. The PSB understands that Márcio’s candidacy is important. There are two great political cadres, who have management experience, have political experience , and we, with great respect for each other, also have to come to a denominator”, said Gleisi.

Consensus

Regarding the dispute for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Gleisi emphasized that his party did not intend to launch a candidate and has already decided to support the PSB’s candidacy, which is represented by deputy Marcelo Freixo.

The PT must also give up on launching a name for the government dispute of Espírito Santo, where Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) will run for a new term.

In turn, Siqueira highlighted that the PSB is closed in supporting the candidacy of senator Jaques Wagner (PT) for the government of Bahia.

With regard to Pernambuco, the tendency is that Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who launched his pre-candidacy for the state government, gives up the dispute in favor of a name for the PSB.

Gleisi pointed out that the PT always gave up the dispute in Pernambuco in favor of the acronym. She explained that Costa’s name was only released after the former mayor of Recife Geraldo Júlio (PSB) refused to be a candidate.

In turn, Siqueira assured that the PSB will have a candidate in the state. “(Governor) Paulo Câmara has managed his own succession with some efficiency and said he will stay in office. He is listening to all parties, including the PT, and by March he will announce the name of the PSB”, stated the leader. “We understand it as natural that Senator Humberto has put his name, he is a person very dear to all of us, highly regarded, but the PSB intends to have its own candidate and wants the support of the PT”, he added.

Alckmin

As for the invitation for the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) to join the PSB, Siqueira demonstrated that this issue is not related to the possibility of the politician becoming the deputy on the ticket of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Alckmin was invited to join the PSB, everything indicates that he will join, but we invited him and we are waiting for him to make his decision. After all, he is an experienced man, he is of age and will know how to choose his party and he knows what is the purpose of this choice. Now, the choice of the candidate for vice, this is a problem that the PT will solve. It is up to the candidate for president to choose his vice. Everything indicates that it could be him, but this is a matter of the PT”, said the president of the PSB.

Gleisi, repeating Lula’s speech, said that the discussion about the vice presidential ticket is still not being discussed in the PT. “Alckmin is not affiliated with any party, we still don’t know his option, and we don’t have this internal discussion in the PT on the issue of vice. As Lula has said: not even he formalized the candidacy, how is it going discuss vice before?”, asked the manager. “This has a process, there is still time. And, obviously, making a political composition, as we want, is a discussion that is up to us, as president, but we want to hear our political comrades about it”, he added. .