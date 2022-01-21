After more than 24 hours at sea, man survives Tonga tsunami | World

Playback / G1 Tonga volcano

Five days after the eruption and tsunami that hit Tonga, the first stories of survivors begin to be known around the world. Lisala Folau, 57, who lived on the small, isolated island of Atata, survived the tragedy after being swept out to sea by giant waves and swimming for more than 24 hours.

Folau said in an interview with local radio station Broadcom Broadcasting that he was painting his house on Saturday night when he was alerted about the tsunami by his brother. Soon after, the waves hit him. Despite having difficulty walking, he still climbed a tree to try to escape, but when he came down another big wave washed him away.

“I just floated, crushed by the great waves that kept coming”,

said.

According to The Guardian, amid the country’s communication difficulties after the tragedy, a transcript of the interview was translated and shared by a senior editor at the radio station, George Lavaka, on Facebook.

“When the wave came, my niece Elisiva and I had nothing to hold on to and were dragged out to sea. It was 7pm on Saturday. We floated in the sea, just calling out to each other. It was dark and we couldn’t see each other. could no longer hear my niece calling”

, said Folau.

The Tongan man said he could hear the screams of his son calling out to him, but decided not to respond, for fear that the young man would jump into the water to try to save him.

“The truth is that no son can abandon his father. But for me, as a father, I kept my silence, because if I answered, he would jump and try to rescue me. I thought that if the worst happened, it would just be me.”

, remembered.

The survivor passed through two other uninhabited islands until he reached the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku’alofa, is located, covering a distance of about 13 kilometers.

“I floated and ended up on Toketoke Island. On Sunday morning, I saw a police patrol boat heading to Atata. I grabbed a rag and waved, but the boat didn’t see me.”

, he described, adding that he then swam towards the island of Polo’a, where he arrived around 6 pm on Sunday. “I screamed for help, but there was no one there.”