After switching motivated by 5G, Latam returns to the US with Boeing 777 planes

On January 18, Latam Brasil exchanged the Boeing 777-300ER for other aircraft models on routes to and from the United States. The measure was a precaution in the face of concerns expressed by the FAA and Boeing about possible interference with the aircraft’s radio altimeters by the C-Band waves of 5G Networks.

However, the equipment change lasted only one day. With the implementation of Band C close to airports postponed again, and due to a message from the FAA recommending “caution”, the Latin company already returned to operate the triple-seven on American routes the next day.

To also clarify its decision, the airline issued the following note:

LATAM has no scheduled changes to the flights and aircraft operating its Brazil-United States routes. The company follows the issue carefully, always in accordance with the recommendations of the aeronautical authorities of the countries where it operates.

Exceptionally on 1/18, and only as a precaution, LATAM replaced the Boeing 777 (capacity for 410 passengers) on that date with the Boeing 787 (capacity for 300 passengers) on the Guarulhos-Miami route and by the Boeing 767 (capacity for 221 passengers) on the Guarulhos-New York route.


