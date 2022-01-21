After talking about slavery, Natália is criticized by her own team

This Wednesday (19), the administrators of the social networks of Natalia spoke after controversial speeches about slavery in Brazil in conversation with the participants of BBB 22. The model’s team apologized and said that she “will reflect on her trajectory inside the house and learn from her mistakes”.

Natalia, earlier this week, said that black people were enslaved because they were more efficient and stronger: “I am black, there really is a history that we came as slaves. Why? Because we were strong. Because we have the history that we came as a slave. Why? Because we were strong. Why did we come as a slave? Because we were good at what we did. If I put someone else to do that [trabalho escravo], could not.”

“Naty is a big woman who came from a simple background. He had to work from a very early age, still in childhood, to pursue his goals. As is the reality of many Brazilians. It’s certainly a huge challenge for her to be in the most watched house in Brazil without getting so much support. But she has a twinkle in her eye and a desire to go through this experience”, began the text from Natália’s team on her Twitter profile.

“Your speech represents your point of view, that is, of a woman who feels firsthand what it is like to live in a society with prejudice, but who still does not have enough knowledge to talk about her place. We understand the impact of what was said and today the apology comes from the Adm [administradores da conta]. We are sure that when she leaves, she will reflect on her trajectory inside the house and learn from her mistakes.”, continued Natália’s profile.

Natália’s team also said that BBB 22 is a chance to “debate behaviors and grow as a society”. “There are many people like Naty who still need to learn more and are open to doing so. It is not anyone’s obligation to teach, but it is a great lesson in empathy to warmly welcome those who had to prioritize other things in life.”

Natália was compared by some internet users to the president of the Palmares Cultural Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, who is known for making controversial and uninformed statements. He defended Natalia this Tuesday (18): “Few blacks can be compared to me. I am the black person who most denounces the fallacies, scoundrels and lies of the racialist left in Brazil. The Negro who is compared to me should be proud. It’s a certificate of freedom!”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.