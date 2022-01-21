After the announcement of the thawing of ICMS, union threatens to strike | Economy

Fernanda Capelli fuel pump

After Petrobras announced the first increase in fuel prices in 2022, the governors decided that they will unfreeze the amount of ICMS levied starting in February. The decision angered the president of Sindtanque-MG (Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais), Irani Gomes, who promises to go on strike if the measure materializes.

He told Poder360 that an outage is “inevitable”.

“The category is outraged and unable to work. We urge the federal and state governments to adopt emergency measures to change this situation. Otherwise, we will have no alternative, we will suspend activities”, said Gomes in a union statement.

The amount of ICMS charged on fuel was frozen for 90 days, which ends on January 31, and Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, States and the Federal District) voted not to extend the exemption.

In Minas Gerais, Governor Romeu Zema promised to reduce the state tax rate from 15% to 12%, but so far has not fulfilled.

“We hope that the governor fulfills this commitment and meets, once and for all, this old demand of transporters, bringing the ICMS of diesel in Minas closer to that of the Southeast states”, he said in a note sent to Poder360.

The unionist also criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy of equating the price in the domestic market with the international barrel.