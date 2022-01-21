Alexandre de Moraes orders new investigation against Bolsonarist websites

STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined yesterday (19) the inclusion of five Bolsonarista websites in the scope of investigations of the fake News inquiry.

The parliamentarian listed several Bolsonarist websites in the petition as propagators of lies and attacks on STF ministers. Among them are: Jornal da Cidade, Crítica Nacional and Senso Uncomum. The three were also investigated by the fake news CPMI and Covid’s CPI.

Defense of Fausto Pinato for Moraes

The investigations continue in judicial secrecy. The addition of the investigation took place on the basis of a complaint made by federal deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP).

“The performance of media outlets in an apparently orchestrated way, in order to reach the democratic regime and the balance between powers, with the dissemination of Fake News against our Supreme Court, is a very serious issue that must be investigated with all rigor. ,” Pinato’s defense said in the petition.

