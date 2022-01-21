Alexandre Silveira refuses invitation to be Bolsonaro’s leader in the Senate

Alexandre Silveira did not accept a poll to lead the Bolsonaro government (photo: Gustavo Moreno/Comunicao PSD-MG)

Alexandre Silveira (PSD) from Minas Gerais refused the invitation from the Planalto Palace to be the leader of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Federal Senate. PSD president in Minas Gerais, Silveira will replace party colleague Antonio Anastasia in the National Congress, who is leaving for the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU). as a senator, which should take place after the parliamentary recess in January. The fact that he is not officially a parliamentarian weighed in to decline Bolsonaro’s offer. Despite the polls, the refusal was made official this Thursday (20/1).

“As I am not invested with the position of senator of the Republic, I cannot consider evaluating the proposal at the moment. My objective, with responsibility and a lot of work, is to fulfill a mandate that makes miners and miners proud, regardless of governments or ideologies,” he said. .

Silveira Director of Legal Affairs of the Senate and very close to Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the National Congress. In the political world, he is known for having good traffic in Brasília and, also, with Minas Gerais mayors. Yesterday, according to interlocutors at the State of Mines, the PSD leader was inclined to assume the leadership of the government. Today, however, the picture has changed.

“I believe that the invitation was made due to our capacity for dialogue and willingness to discuss projects that interest Brazilians, above any ideology or party issue”, commented the pollster.

The position of leader has been vacant since December, when Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) handed it over. The decision took place precisely because of the Federal Court of Auditors. Bezerra got only seven votes in the election won by Anastasia. Having finished in the bottom of the dispute, also behind Ktia Abreu (PP-TO), motivated the resignation.

Before the invitation to Alexandre Silveira, Carlos Viana (MDB), another miner, was even approached.