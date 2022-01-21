Amazon clothing store will have palm payment and tech fitting room – 01/20/2022

Amazon has announced that it will have its first clothing store, Amazon Style, which will be launched throughout this year at “The Americana at Brand”, one of the main shopping complexes in Los Angeles, in the United States. With palm payment and touchscreen fitting room, the company said it wants to offer a technological experience that inspires consumers.

Anyone who arrives at the store will find display pieces in a single size and color. When you like a certain model, you can scan it via QR code, using the Amazon Shopping app, to define the best options in terms of size and color.

In minutes, promises the company, the fitting room will be ready with the pieces requested and the consumer will receive the notification by cell phone. That way, people won’t have to carry several pieces around the store or look for a certain number.

In the dressing room, with the use of a touchscreen, customers can also request new pieces, colors and sizes, which will be placed by store employees in shares that the company has designed in the spaces.

To complete purchases, people can use Amazon One, a system launched in 2020 by the company and which allows the use of the palm of the hand to recognize the user of the service.

In addition to the physical store experience, Amazon has structured some points where the two universes, physical and digital, will meet. Customers can, for example, choose items online and order shipping to be tried on on Amazon Style. The products tested in the fitting room are also stored in the app and, if the person changes their option, they can locate them and make the purchase even after they have already left the store.

In a press release, Amazon said that the goal with the store is to offer a customized experience, using machine learning algorithms (machine learning with artificial intelligence).

“As customers browse the store and scan the items that catch their eye, we recommend choices just for them. For an even more personalized experience, customers can share information such as style, fit and other preferences to receive more refined recommendations.”

The company said that the store must have products of the most varied prices. In an interview with CNBC, Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, stated that they want to cater to different tastes and pockets. In addition, he pointed out that consumers should find items from US$ 10 (R$ 54, in the current price) to others, such as designer jeans, with a value of US$ 400 (R$ 2,169 in direct conversion).

In addition to Amazon Style, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has other investments in physical stores. In 2017, it bought the Whole Foods supermarket chain; in 2018, it created its first cashierless convenience store, Amazon Go; and recently began expanding its own-brand supermarket, Amazon Fresh.

See how it works: