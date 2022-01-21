Amazon launches fashion store with magic closet

Imagine walking into a clothing store and immediately seeing a digital catalog with pieces that match you, all chosen through algorithms that recognize your preferences. Then just click and in seconds the piece arrives for you to try. For that is Amazon’s goal in its first fashion store that should open later this year in the United States, possibly in the vicinity of Los Angeles. The tech giant’s idea is to enter physical retail by offering an incredible customer experience, known as the customer experience.

Technological Innovations at Amazon’s Fashion Store

The announcement of the Amazon fashion store was made this Thursday (20) and came with this great technological touch.

publicity

The project intends to build the unit on 2,787 square meters, which should be named “Amazon Style”. Basically, the clothes will be in the back of shelves, like in closets.

By entering a code through the Amazon mobile app, customers will be able to select colors and sizes. After entering a virtual queue, the fitting room is released, being unlocked through the smartphone. Of course, when everything is ready!

Read more:

“Magic Closet”

The purpose of the Amazon fitting room is to be a kind of dressing room or magic closet, an ideal place for the customer to continue shopping without leaving the place.

According to Amazon Managing Director Simoina Vasen, each fitting room will have a touchscreen that will allow consumers to order more items.

“We will have teams always available to deliver orders in a matter of minutes. It’s like a magic closet with a seemingly infinite selection,” said Vasen.

Touchscreens also suggest items to shoppers based on algorithms. Amazon keeps a record of all the goods a customer scans so its algorithms customize clothing recommendations, meaning that hardly anyone will disapprove of a garment before trying it on.

Payments at Amazon’s first physical fashion store will be made through the device known as the Amazon One, which registers everything with a biometric system. Image: Amazon/Disclosure

Strength against competitors

In addition, customers will be able to complete a style survey, making their consumption preferences even more evident.

Currently, Amazon is already ahead of Walmart in retail clothing sales and intends to gain even more market share with physical stores.

The idea is to compete with other stores that have smaller stores in the physical environment, such as Macy’s and Nordstrom.

In the “Amazon Style” project, hundreds of brands are already confirmed, but the names were not disclosed. Payments will be made through a biometric system known as Amazon One, all with a simple touch of the hand.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!