AMD says GPU RX 6500 XT was created for notebooks with Ryzen 6000

AMD had given us hope by announcing the Radeon RX 6500 XT, its first genuine entry-level graphics card in years. The problem is that, as they say, the “backfire”. The Navi 24-based GPU is nothing like we imagined or expected. Just check out our review and see Diego Kerber’s disappointment. But, according to an AMD official, the GPU was created for use in notebooks with the new generation Ryzen 6000 in mind..

On the Phoronix Forum, John Bridgman, a member of the technical team responsible for the drivers for Linux, said that the Navi 24 chip was made to be used together with the new generation of Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” APUs. “The primary use of the Navi 24 (chip) will be in notebooks with Rembrandt APUs, which have full video functionality and PCIe Gen 4”, comments the AMD official.

“My impression was that only encode had been limited in Navi 24, not decode – I’m still not sure if the limitation is real or a typo on the product page. I’m trying to find a definitive answer,” Bridgman said. If AMD really intended to produce Navi 24 chips for notebooks, launching the desktop version was a rather strange decision, mainly because of so many limitations.

The limitation of the Radeon RX 6500 XT was one of AMD’s departures in taking the card out of the hands of miners. The problem is that the limitation was such that it was barely interesting for gamers. In addition, by not providing support for important codecs today, AMD has also limited the GPU for content producers, making it uninteresting for this audience, as an entry solution, it is worth remembering.



AMD’s new entry-level GPU is only interesting for those who have really old graphics cards. But that’s not all, the gamer still needs to be aware of the PCIe requirements, a factor that greatly filters the choice of the Radeon RX 6500 XT. Can it get worse? From the! The GPU, supposedly entry-level, is expensive and you can’t find it with the MSRP price out there. Around here, the card is costing 2,300 reais, nothing attractive for an entry-level GPU.

