Amil is put up for sale and United Health will leave Brazil after 10 years

UnitedHealth is ready to leave Brazil, 10 years after buying Amil. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

On January 9, UnitedHealth had already disposed of its portfolio of clients with individual contracts, which had more than 370 thousand clients, for the company specialized in financial restructuring Fiord Capital.

The North American company put its operations up for sale, which total 16 hospitals and 41 medical clinics, distributed in six Brazilian states. There are 2,332 beds and more than 17,000 professionals.

Information shows that the company has already sought interested parties in the purchase, but that it is bumping into the high sale value, which is around R$20 billion.

Also according to experts heard by Globo, the movement tends to accelerate mergers and acquisitions in the health sector in 2022. The consultancy KPMG pointed out that the volume of business in the segment this year should exceed the total recorded in the last two. In 2021, until the third quarter, there were 46 operations, while in 2020 there were 55. The expectation is to reach the pre-pandemic volume, when 87 acquisitions and mergers were registered in 2019.

