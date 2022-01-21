Anitta’s friends make a fake wedding and discover that the union is official

Influencers Álvaro Xaro and Lucas Guedez, who are on vacation in the United States with comedian GKay, influencer Rafael Uccman, and singer Anitta played at getting married.

They were in Las Vegas when they decided to hold a “fake wedding” at the White Chapel, a famous chapel in the city that performs themed and quick unions.

However, after the ceremony, Álvaro received a message from Anitta, saying that the union was official: “Friend, this Vegas wedding is real. the artist to the friend.

“Yeah, my loves, what happens in Vegas… is expensive! And it doesn’t stay in Vegas, see? It’s going to leave the containment in Brazil. Guys, I got married and in one day I’m going to divorce”, joked the influencer.

Then the “powerful” on Instagram by Lucas Guedez to talk about the situation:

“I’m here watching the photos of the wedding video in Vegas and they’re thinking it was a big joke. What I’m explaining to him is that this marriage is legally valid in the United States”, he began.

“Love, there’s a bailiff who signed here!”, she said to Lucas. Anitta also said that they will have to pay US$ 4 thousand – the equivalent of R$ 21.8 thousand at the current price – in order to carry out the divorce:

“You have to go back in there and undo the marriage within a year or you’re not going to have to pay big money,” she said.

GKay made fun of his friend saying that he should invite the owner of the hit “Envolver” to be godmother of the wedding. The carioca, in turn, replied:

“If you had called me and had the consideration to tell me: ‘Friend, let’s get married’, at least one video by WhatsApp, I would have said: ‘Friends, don’t sign, no’. Now, he didn’t even remember me at the time!” .