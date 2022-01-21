Antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill more than AIDS or malaria, study says

Each year, 1.2 million people worldwide die from infections linked to drug-resistant microbes. Scientists say the threat is “one of the greatest challenges facing humanity.” Infections by superbugs killed 1.2 million people in 2019, according to a study published this Thursday (20/01) in the scientific journal The Lancet .

“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance around the world and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat,” says researcher Chris Murray of the University of Washington, co-author of the study.

The survey found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) or antibiotic resistance killed more people than HIV and AIDS or malaria.

Using data from 204 countries and territories, the researchers found that drug-resistant bacterial infections directly caused 1.27 million deaths worldwide and were associated with 4.95 million other deaths.

“Previous estimates predicted 10 million annual deaths from ADRs by 2050, but we now know for sure that we are much closer to that number than we thought,” says Murray.

The impact of AMR is currently most severe in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, while about one in five deaths occurs in children under five.

Need for new measures

Overuse of antibiotics in recent years has led to microorganisms evolving into superbugs, making them less effective against serious infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that none of the 43 antibiotics in development or recently approved drugs have been sufficient to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Of the seven deadliest drug-resistant bacteria, vaccines are only available for two.

“RAM is already one of the biggest challenges that humanity faces. Behind these new numbers are families and communities that are tragically bearing the brunt of the silent AMR pandemic. We should use this data as a wake-up call to spur action at all levels,” says UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, Sally Davies.

The report highlights the urgent need to make better use of antibiotics and to do more to monitor, prevent and control infections, increase clean water and sanitation resources, and fund the development of new drugs.

md (AFP, Reuters)

