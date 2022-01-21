Anvisa director accuses AGU of trying to ‘disqualify’ the SUS; Bianco hits

The Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco (photo), and Alex Campos, director of the National Health Surveillance Agency, went on a collision course this Thursday, 20th. The two exchanged barbs after the AGU, a body that defends the interests of the federal government, ask the Federal Supreme Court to suspension of vaccination of children in disagreement with standards established by the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 and by Anvisa.

The AGU petition, filed in court on January 18, is based on information from the National Health Data Network, which, according to Bianco, supposedly indicate that 20,000 immunizers were applied to the pediatric population irregularly.before Anvisa authorized the use of the Pfizer and Coronavac vaccine in children.

During the session of the Collegiate Board of Anvisa this Thursday, Alex Campos complained about the initiative. The director assessed that the AGU was used to promote “disqualification” and “deconstruction” of the unified health system, the SUS. Campos argued that the unprecedented set of data should have been confirmed and then put on the table for debate, together with other bodies, on the improvement of the vaccination campaign and, not, taken to the STF “to create a dispute with states and municipalities at the beginning of the vaccination of children“.

“The AGU petition is a kind of institutional obscurantism. It is a kind of blow to the beginning of the vaccination of children in what is the most expensive: their right (to immunization), guaranteed by the Constitution and the ECA“, he scored. “The data contained there try to cast doubt on the ability of states to vaccinate children. Now, gentlemen, we grew up with the SUS vaccinating children“.

The director general of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, chorused the speech of the colleague. “I also want to register the feeling of surprise at the documents that Dr. Alex quoted, referring to the AGU“.

Bruno Bianco countered the criticism on social media. THE AGU chief accused Alex Campos, without naming him by name, of using Anvisa to “personal promotion“ and declared that “will not be opportunistic people who will jeopardize the respectability and reputation” of the institution.

Here lies don’t thrive and personal promotion has no space! THE @AdvocaciaGeral does not prevaricate in the face of its functional duties. I will always defend the Law, the truth and health! pic.twitter.com/56Jr2sQhup — Bruno Bianco Leal (@brunobiancoleal) January 20, 2022

He argued that he took the data to the STF to give the states the opportunity to clarify “what happened“. “Don’t expect anything different from the AGU, which is a state institution, formed by absolutely competent, respectable professionals who do not act in a political way. Our performance was legal, constitutional. and otherwise if we were aware of mistakes that happened in the vaccination of children and we had not taken the necessary actions, we would be prevaricating“, he continued.

Bianco claimed to believe that the petition “does not call into question the authority and respectability of the SUS”. “Now, we cannot ignore mistakes. We have to find out what happened and, moving forward, solve them. This is how the SUS will grow and this is how the SUS has always been growing in its history.”