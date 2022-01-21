Anvisa holds first meeting with Pfizer to evaluate Paxlovid drug against Covid-19

Meeting is customary and serves to present data before a pharmaceutical company makes a formal request for authorization of a drug

THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) held this Wednesday, 19, a meeting with the pharmaceutical company pfizer for the pre-submission of the request for emergency use of the drug paxlovid, aimed at combating Covid-19. In pre-submission meetings, laboratories present technical data for a product, before submitting a formal request for approval. Now, it’s up to Pfizer to file the formal request; the period for evaluation of the drug by Anvisa starts only when it receives the request and the complete package of information about the drug. Paxlovid blocks the enzyme produced by the coronavirus in order to replicate inside the human body and must be given orally, from diagnosis until five days after the onset of symptoms. The new drug has already been approved by foreign bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).