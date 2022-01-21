‘Apocalypse Clock’ Remains 100 Seconds to Midnight | World

The hands of the so-called “apocalypse clock”, which symbolizes the imminence of a planetary cataclysm, were kept this Thursday (20) at 100 seconds from the final chime, without observing any improvement since the record set in 2020, according to the France Presse news agency.

Also called the doomsday clock, the metaphorical indicator was created in 1947 due to the growing nuclear danger and rising tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. The clock is an initiative of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BPA).

It is not an object in itself, but a symbolic illustration. The hands of the clock do not move by scientific measure, but by the advice of members of the BPA’s science and safety board, which meets twice a year to determine how close it is to midnight.

What is the Doomsday Clock, and why does it indicate that since 1953 we have never been this close to a global catastrophe

In this recent update of the hands, unchanged from the 2020 record, the risks posed by nuclear proliferation, climate change and the pandemic were considered.

According to France Presse, the BPA pointed out that the risks were exacerbated this year by “a dysfunctional information ecosystem that undermines rational decision-making.”

“We are stuck in a dangerous moment that brings neither stability nor security,” said academic Sharon Squassoni, one of the editors of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

Covid among considered items

Since then, members of that Chicago-based organization have broadened the criteria to include, this year, “Covid-19, nuclear proliferation, the climate crisis, state disinformation campaigns and disruptive technologies.”

“The doomsday clock continues to float over our heads, reminding us of the work needed to ensure a safer and healthier planet,” said organization president Rachel Bronson.