Apple AirTag: How device is being used to stalk women

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Apple AirTag: How device is being used to stalk women 5 Views

  • James Clayton & Jasmin Dyer
  • From BBC News

Apple AirTags

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Apple’s AirTags are made to track objects like suitcases and keys

Amber Norsworthy lives in Mississippi with her four children. On December 27th, she arrived home at 3 pm. As soon as she arrived, she received a notification on her phone.

“My phone made a noise I had never heard before,” she says.

The notification told her that an unknown device was tracking her movements.

Norsworthy, who is 32, opened the ‘Find My’ app on his iPhone.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Singer’s body is veiled in Rio de Janeiro

The body of singer Elza Soares, considered the voice of the millennium, arrived at around …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved