Arthur Aguiar says he is married and Jade Picon reacts

Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon barely arrived at BBB 22 and are already making the rounds on social media. The influencer went viral on the web when she said she would use the Avon suitcase as a jewelry box and now because of the suspicious expression she made when she heard the actor say he is married.

It all started when the brothers and sisters took advantage of the fact that the cast of the program is now all together to make that basic collective presentation. In the singer’s turn, he spoke of his marriage without mentioning that his wife is Maíra Cardi, ex-BBB 9.

“Well, my name is Arthur, I’m 32 years old, I’m married, I have a three-year-old daughter. Even though I’m an artist, it’s very difficult for me to speak in public like that, it’s a very big challenge, I’ve always been very reserved, I have my shy side. Calm down, I’ll breathe…”

However, in addition to her predictable speech, the influencer’s reaction caused a stir. That’s because she seemed to hold back laughter as her colleague spoke. Netizens, of course, wasted no time in commenting. “Arthur speaks and jade representing Brazil in the house at this moment of BBB”, said a fan of the show. “Jade laughing at Arthur saying he’s married lol“, commented another.

Check out Jade’s reaction when listening to Arthur and the comments from netizens:

read more Jade laughing at Arthur saying he’s married lol — Ramon (@RamonbBenjamin) January 20, 2022

read more still thinking about arthur aguiar giving a speech and jade drinking water to not laugh — 🥷🏽 (@riibeirx) January 20, 2022

read more Jade’s face when Arthur said “I’m married” represented 90% of Brazilians lol #bbb22 — Clarinha (@_mariacdm) January 20, 2022

read more Arthur introducing himself saying he’s married and the camera focused on Jade with a mocking face, all#BBB22 — 𝓛𝓮𝓽𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪🏳️‍🌈 (@leh_mariinho) January 20, 2022

