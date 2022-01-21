Arthur Aguiar says he lost himself as an artist and a human being

Arthur Aguiar revealed his reason for participating in “BBB 22” (TV Globo) during the presentation round at the house today, in the late afternoon. The actor, known for soap operas on Globo, said he “lost” his purpose as a human being and artist, and wants to reconnect with himself.

“My name is Arthur, I’m 32 years old, I’m married, I have a 3-year-old daughter. Although I’m an artist, it’s very difficult for me to speak in public, I’ve always been very reserved, I have my shy side. It’s a little difficult…”, the boy began.

“It takes me a while to open up, I’m not the type of person who comes in talking, but when I open myself this door doesn’t close anymore”, he said. Arthur acquired a reputation as a “catcher” after several celebrity relationships. He, too, cheated on his wife Mayra Cardi several times, as he himself admitted in a song.

I’m very happy to be here, really, I see it as a great opportunity to reconnect with myself, I think I lost myself along the way, I’m not ashamed to say that. I lost myself as an artist, I lost myself as a human being. And I managed to come to that realization, to have a critical sense that what I was was not part of what I wanted to be. And I decided that I didn’t want to be that way. Arthur Aguiar

The brothers listened in silence to Arthur’s presentation, in a very different atmosphere from Barbara’s previous presentation, filled with laughter.

And in that I came in an intense process, almost two years, and then this opportunity came and I said that I want to play, I want to really live it, I want to expose myself entirely to people, to my family, for people who like me and people who don’t like me. And like every human being I have flaws, I have qualities, and I hope you have a little patience with me because I’m in this process. It may be that I make mistakes with someone at some point and I would like to be open to talk, if I do something please let me know, I am open to meeting everyone, knowing the story. And I hope to come out a much better person than I came in. Arthur Aguiar